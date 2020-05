There are unverified reports that Zimbabwe and Angola have send troops to Northern Mozambique to help government fight Islamic insurgents(Isis) who captured two towns in Northern Mozambique a few weeks ago after overrunning government police station and military bases.

If this is true do you think this is the right move by our government?

Let’s Talk Zimbabwe, together we can make Zimbabwe talk sense.

Sir Alex T Mambondiani

President

Talk Zimbabwe