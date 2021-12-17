President Emmerson Mnangagwa is meeting with all Chiefs of Zimbabwe, at Rainbow Towers, in the capital, Harare.

The meeting is taking place at the time Chief Murinye reportedly told him to end corruption in the country or risk losing the forthcoming polls.

The chief made the remarks while addressing mourners at a funeral in Masvingo on Monday.

In a video that made rounds on social media platforms, Chief Murinye bravely accused Mnangagwa of protecting corrupt cronies whom he claimed had impoverished Zimbabweans.

However, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba downplayed the chief’s warning:

“Today I got an unexpected call from Chief Murinya who fondly addresses me as “the son of Manheru”, with all the attendant semantic consequences.

“His message was brief: he hates the way opposition forces are abusing his strong indignation with his President and his Party, ZANU-PF. He explained what triggered the outburst.

“Further, he says he has since sobered up and is ready to explain himself. So guys, don’t think you are about to score; take chill pill!”

Meanwhile, the President has received the ED-UNZA scholarship bus donated by three local companies.

Zwnews