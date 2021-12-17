Jordan Zemura will play for Zimbabwe Warriors at the 2021 Afcon tournament in Cameroon next month, Bournemouth coach Scott Parker has confirmed.

Parker told the Bournemouth Echo newspaper that Zemura will fly to Africa for the tournament,

“Depending on how he (Zemura) does come out of this injury, because he has still got some bits to do, he is still not over the line here. “But yeah, in January he will be leaving, probably to go to the African Nations.”

UK-born Zemura has played four times at senior level for Zimbabwe, having qualified to play for the Warriors through his parents.

He was one of the best players when Zimbabwe took on Ghana in a World Cup qualifiers double-header in October, and his return to fitness will be good news for Mapeza ahead of the AFCON finals, as the coach will be without key players Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi and Brendan Galloway through injury.

Wigan Athletic right back Tendayi Darikwa has also excused himself for the continental spectacle.

zwnews, soccer24