Zimdancehall star Winky D born Wallace Chirumiko has finally releasesed his much-awaited song, Happy Again.

Winky D announced the good news to his fans via his microblog Twitter account.

The reggae-dancehall artist, known popularly as “The Big Man” is a household name in the country.

Often considered the Zimdancehall pioneer, Winky D was born in Kambuzuma.

He was also a presenter for the Rockers Vibes programme that was an all reggae programme , together with Trevor Hall.

Zwnews