Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa today officially handed over the construction site for the Samora Machel monument to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

An acre of land over looking Samora Machel Avenue at Liberation City has been dedicated for the project.

Receiving the piece of land, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi proceeded to officially break the ground for the Samora Machel liberation monument.

The monument is in honour of Mozambican founding President Samora Machel will be erected as a way of keeping his legacy alive.

This project will be undertaken, funded and implemented by the Mozambican Government as yet another step in deepening and strengthening the Zimbabwe – Mozambique relations.

President Nyusi is in the country for a three-day state visit.

Apparently, Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy bilateral relations dating back to the two countries’ liberation struggles.

Zwnews