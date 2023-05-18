Legendary jazz musician and producer, Kelly Rusike has died. Rusike reportedly died Wednesday evening in Harare.

The death was announced on Facebook by the Rusike Brothers page:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our young brother Kelly Rusike who passed away on the 17th of May 2023 after a long battle with diabetes.”

Kelly lived for his music and touched many lives through it. His music will forever live in our hearts as he travels to a higher place where “the journey continues”. We will miss him dearly. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace, said the Rusike Family.

Kelly released an album and many singles under The Rusike Brothers, alongside his brothers who were a household name on Zimbabwean television in the 90s.

Kelly performed for royalty in Europe and shared the stage with many music greats such as the late Dr Oliver Mutukudzi, Jimi Dludlu, and Rozalla Miller.

He formed his jazz outfit Jazz Invitation and owned the renowned Shed Studios which produced music, adverts, and jingles.

Mbare Times