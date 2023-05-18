A student at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) is being sought by police over the alleged rape of his girlfriend in a campus hostel on Monday.

Emmanuel Sitimah disappeared from the campus shortly afterwards.

The 20-year-old victim, who is also a student at the university, informed another student, who advised her to report the incident to the police.

According to the victim, Sitimah forced himself on her despite her protests.

Harare provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova, said they were investigating the alleged rape.

“On May 15 at around 7pm, the complainant visited the accused person at his hostel.

“The accused person was reported to have raped the complainant and she informed another male student.

“A report was made and the victim was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a medical examination,” said Ass-Insp Dzvova.

He also said police had arrested a schoolboy for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl from the same school in Kuwadzana Extension.

The two were also reported to be “lovers” and the boy is said to have lured the girl to his friend’s parents’ house where he raped her.

She was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for a medical examination. H Metro