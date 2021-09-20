President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been endorsed as ZANU-PF’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

All the 10 Provinces through their Provincial Cordinating Committees have endorsed Mnangagwa

as the sole candidate of the Party for the 2023 Harmonized Elections.

Mnangagwa is expected to contend with Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who gave him a good run for his money in the last elections.

The 2023 elections are expected to be a do or die for the key contenders after winds of change have been registered in the region.

Malawi has a ruling party dislodged afer the courts called for a rerun, and most recently Zambia also produced poll results which shook the region.

In Zambia, United Party for National Development UPND leader HakyHaka Hichilema defeated then incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

Apparently, the Zambian election fever has had effects on Zimbabwe with Mnangagwa saying it won’t be repeated in the country.

