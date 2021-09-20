Zimbabwe women’s cricket team has edged closer to the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup following a flawless run at the Africa Qualifier which ended with a 13-run victory over Namibia yesterday.

The lady Chevrons were the dominant team at the event and they produced an all-round performance in the final to ensure they wrapped up the qualifier, that was held in Botswana, with a 100 percent winning record.

Meanwhile, the country’s senior men’s team has been on a see saw momentum without clear cut wins in recent matches.

Zwnews