The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a prophet from Masowe shrine, Willdale Compound, Mt Hampden, Harare.
The prophet lured a complainant (20) to his shrine on two occasions for spiritual healing.
He administered an unknown substance to the complainant on both occasions, the girl then fell unconscious and was sexually abused.
In an unrelated matter, police has cumulatively arrested 50301 since the “No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe,” was launched in January 2021.
Zwnews