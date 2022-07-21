Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has implored players in the mining sector to dialogue with local communities towards forging win-win synergies and partnerships for optimum benefits within the industry.

He adds that at the local level, the elimination of the negative environmental footprints of mining operations is imperative.

President Mnangagwa said this today while officially opening the 25th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) Expo, currently underway in Bulawayo at the ZITF Exhibition Park.

Mnangagwa said since the advent of the Second Republic, he has had the privilege to commission various signature mining projects in the areas of exploration, extraction and expansion.

Adding that these include the expansion of Zimplats and Unki Mines; the re-opening of Eureka Gold Mine; Shamva Gold Mine; Rio-Zim Cam and Motor Biox Gold Plant Expansion Project; Radnor Mine; and most recently, the Sinomine Bikita Minerals Lithium project, among others.

Zwnews