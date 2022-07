The matter between Citizens Coalition for Change CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi has spilled into the courts.

The two have recently been tagged in a war of words, with Kudzayi saying Mahere is an adulteress and threatening provide evidence.

He even claimed that he had Mahere’s nude pictures threatened to release them, though he later professed not having them.

On the other hand, Mahere threatened him with court action and issued an ultimatum.

Zwnews