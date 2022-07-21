Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden is not only something to be proud of but a testimony to his Government’s commitment towards democracy and progress.

While captioning an inside view of the immaculately built House of Assembly, Mnangagwa said:

“A Parliament to be proud of. Zimbabwe’s new Parliament is testament to our commitment to democracy and progress!”

But, in his reaction to Mnangagwa’s post, rabble-rousing Zimbabwe award winning journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono said the Zimbabwe leader must not brag about democracy when most opposition parliamentarians are in jail.

“Democracy is not showcased or practiced through having a building whilst members of that parliament are in jail for carrying out their democratic duties. Whilst the donated building looks good, the whole of Zimbabwe has no single working radiotherapy cancer machine Mr President!” Chin’ono said.

His sentiments come at a time when most opposition figures from Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party have been arrested, notably Job Sikhala abnd Godfrey Sithole.

Zwnews