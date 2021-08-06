President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted Major General David Sigauke as the Zimbabwe National Army Commander.

He replaces Edzai Chimonyo who died recently.

His elevation sees him become a Lieutenant General.

Sigauke has been acting ZNA commander most of the time during Chimonyo’s illness, it has not advantaged him.

For all intents & purposes, he has been acting in that role for quite some time because the late Commander, Lt General Chimonyo, was ill for most of his ill-fated tenure.

Meanwhile, former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo said Mnangagwa in making the appointment was motivated by role played during the Gukurahundi killings.

