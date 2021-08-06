Spanish football giants Barcelona has explained the reasons for Lionel Messi’s dramatic exit.

“The club’s figures are worrying,” Barcelona president Joana Laporta said.

“We’ve inherited a disastrous situation and the salary bill is 110 percent of the total income.

“The management of the club has been dire. We have no margin to manoeuvre with salaries.

“We have to comply with Financial Fair Play. We know the rules and we have no margin.

“The numbers are worse than what we had been told and what we had predicted based on the official figures.”