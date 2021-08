Wigan Athletic has announced Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa as the club’s captain for the upcoming season.

“We can confirm that Tendayi Darikwa is Wigan Athletic’s Captain for the upcoming season!

“Congratulations, Tendayi,” said the club.

In reaction, Darikwa said:

“Honoured to be named captain of such a great club.

‘Myself, the players and all the staff will do everything we can to achieve our goals this season.

“Can’t wait to have you all back with us.”

Zwnews