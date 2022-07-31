The ruling party ZANU PF has advised Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to meet police requirements if the party wants to be allowed to hold celebrations and other gatherings.

The comments by ZANU-PF comes after the police banned CCC from holding victory celebrations in Glen View yesterday.

“Dear opposition, meet police requirements.

“We met mandatory police requirements and our Mutoko rally was approved,” said the ruling party.

The main opposition party was stopped from holding the celebrations, in a move it says is selective application of the law.

Meanwhile, the police’s ban of a CCC victory celebration has been viewed as continued sequences of prohibitions issued against the party’s activities.

Police have cited a failure to comply with the law on gatherings.

Zwnews