The Combined Harare Residents Association has approached the High Court asking it to stop Local government Minister July Moyo from disbursing devolution funds meant for administration by the local authority towards payment to Geogenix B.V for the Pomona Waste to Energy Project.

On behalf of CHRA, lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) Archford Rutanhira & Evans Moyo want the High Court to declare as unlawful & to order Moyo to withdraw his directive of 7 July wherein he ordered City of Harare to utilise devolution funds to pay Geogenix B.V for City of Harare’s contractual obligations.

Meanwhile, deal is allegedly marred with corruption and the local authority has promised not to pay.

However, the government says it is fully behind the deal giving it national status.

Zwnews