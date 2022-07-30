main pic illustratively used|| One person died while three others were seriously injured when a Nissan Caravan they were travelling in caught fire after developing a mechanical fault Saturday afternoon, national police authorities have said.

While writing on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said:

The ZRP reports a fire incident in which one person died while three others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with seven people on board caught fire after developing a mechanical fault this afternoon along Harare-Bulawayo Road at the 25 km peg.

The police also added:

On 29/07/22, members of the Police deployed on the operation, “No to cross border crimes,” in Beitbridge arrested a Sable bus conductor, Brighton Nyakabau (36) for bribery at Bubi Roadblock along Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway.

Zwnews