Hospitalised deputy spokesperson of Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance, Womberaishe Nhende is in a critical condition and reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties after he was severely assaulted at the hands of Zimbabwe police, Zwnews has heard.

Nhende was severely assaulted by the police after a military-assisted takeover of the party’s citadel, Harvest House located in central Harare, by Thokozani Khupe’s rival MDC-T.

The main opposition made the revelations about Nhende’s state on their official Twitter handle.

“Deputy Youth Assembly Spokesperson, Womberai Nhende remains in a critical condition after he was severely assaulted in the head, ribs and legs by the police. He was struggling to breathe when President (Chamisa) visited him yesterday,” the party announced.

Nhende’s attack came on the same day on which various MDC Alliance leaders who include Chamisa’s deputies Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore together with Secretary for International Relations Gladys Hlatywayo, were arrested.

Zwnews