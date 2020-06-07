Reference is made to the consulate’s earlier public notices relating to the suspension of regular consular services since the beginning of the lockdown in South Africa.

Members of the public are hereby further advised of temporary suspension of the issuance of both temporary travel documents and repatriation certificates with immediate effect.

This precautionary measure has been taken against the background of a suspected Covid-19 case at the mission, hence the need to allow time for thorough medical investigations and decontamination of the institution before reopening doors to our valued clients.

In the meantime, service will be restricted to the electronic processing of repatriation clearances in respect of deceased Zimbabwean nationals.

Members of the public will be duly notified once this position has been reviewed.

Facebook page: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview

Twitter: Zimbabweconsulatejhb

WhatsApp: +27 82 82 494 35

Email: [email protected]

The inconveniences caused are deeply regretted. Thanking you all in advance for your understanding and good cooperation.