Residents from Mbare and the dormitory town of Chitungwiza could soon give a ‘bye to the perrenial water shortages bedevilling them after Zimbabwe-born British professional boxer Dereck Chisora promised to improve the water situation in their areas.

For now, just forget about the off-stage controversies of the former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion and give it to him!

Chisora has disregarded the total straight line distance of above 8 826.8 km (5 484.7 miles) which separate Harare and London after he pledged to assist the Zimbabwean citizens in a Zoom interview with local journalists.

He bemoaned the incessant water challenges faced by the residents, saying he will soon engage responsible authorities ‘so that the work starts now’.

“I have been watching things that are happening in Zimbabwe from a distance and I have observed that most poor communities in Harare don’t have clean water amid the current Covid-19 pandemic,” said the Mbare-born fighter, who has an estimated net worth of between $1 Million and $5 Million.

Added Chisora:

“We might struggle with so many things but clean water remains basic to us all. So at the moment I am trying to work out something to supply clean water to Mbare and Chitungwiza.”

To avoid the abuse of the funds, he said adminstrative work will be done individually with the assistance of his family.

The 36-year-old Chisora who turned professional in February 2007, has witnessed a career of twists and turns and only challenged for the WBC heavyweight title in 2012 where he lost to two-time world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, a Ukrainian.

Zwnews