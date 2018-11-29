LATEST on Protest: Nelson Chamisa’s MDC stages Zimbabwe Peace Demo March in Harare Today

Why you should Join the Demonstration Today

By MDC: Since Mnangagwa took over power in a military coup last November he has made countless promises which today, one year on, is turning out to be nothing but a cocktail of lies.

1. He promised to stabilise the economy in 100 days but today the economy is now worse off than what it was then.

2. Mnangagwa promised to arrest all those who externalised money after the Elections, today no one has been arrested and corruption is still the order of the day.

3. He promised Bank queues will disappear in less than 100 days after Elections but now Bank queues are worse with most banks now on weekly encashment of less than $50.

4. There were promises of attracting foreign direct investment and to recapitalize state enterprises such as ZISCO Steel, NRZ and CSC, but today these companies are in comatose and are even failing to pay workers their dues amounting to hundreds of millions. No investment has been realized a year later, instead more companies are closing

5. Mnangagwa’s government promised to review the working conditions of all civil servants starting with critical areas, but alas the same Civil servants have been banned from demonstrating, nurses were fired, teachers were threatened and salaries have been reduced by over 40% through price increases and transfer charges. The cruel reality, Banks have increased their charges. Mobile transfer charges have gone up with a ridiculous 2% transfer charge on every transaction.

6. The regime promised to create employment for Tens of thousands university grandaunts but today they are joining millions of unemployed youths. More Zimbabweans are leaving the country than before

Zimbabweans it’s time to open our eyes and say enough is enough to this dispensation of lies.

The time is now that we all say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH to this evil dispensation of lies!

mdc