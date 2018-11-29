Did Mwonzora suggest that Chamisa, Biti betrayed August 1 demonstrators?

MDC Alliance’s struggle for power ahead of next year’s congress is far from being over as the party’s Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora appeared to attack his fellows for betraying August 1 demonstrators by saying they never ordered nor supported their cause.

Mwonzora’s remarks were echoed after party President Advocates Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti testified before a Commission of Inquiry to August 1 killings, both denying any insolvent in the demonstrations, despite the fact that marchers were donning their party regalia fighting for Chamisa to be president.

Mwonzora who once beat Advocate Chamisa for the post of Secretary General is reportedly one of the strongest contenders aiming for the presidential post ahead of next year’s make or break congress.

After losing to Mwonzora, Chamisa had to survive at the mercy of the late founding president Dr Morgan Tsvangirai who appointed him party’s vice president months before his death.

Mwonzora posted a controversial tweet supposedly attacking Chamisa and Biti although he doesn’t make direct reference to them nor mention their names, saying he would had never abandoned the people’s struggle under what circumstances.

“We are in the middle of the people’s struggle for justice, equality, freedom, prosperity and democracy. I will not and have never betrayed the people’s struggle. Will and have always acted in the best interests of the people’s struggle. No one can buy me,” he tweeted.

The tweet has drawn both praises and criticism across the social media platform with others accusing Mwonzora of failing to offer Chamisa the needed support to pull the party ahead.

The first post reads, “Amen we need more people like you brother Mwonzora.Keep keeping on!!Your loyalty should be for the people especially the suffering mass.Thank you for always demonstrating your maturity and great care for Zimbabwe.”

Another tweet reads, “SG you have sold the struggle, during the campaign you were not pulling the same way as that of the president. You wanted him to lose so that you may justify your pre cooked agenda of challenging him at congress basing on e fact that he has failed . Lets remind one another after 5 years you will be history.”