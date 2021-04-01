Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga has convicted Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) activist Makomborero Haruzivishe on charges of inciting public violence and resisting arrest.

Haruzivishe was convicted yesterday when his case came up for determination at the magistrates court.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) the body whose member is representing Haruzivishe, confirmed his conviction.

The lawyers’ body twitted; “[email protected] was convicted by a Magistrate on charges of inciting public violence.

“Magistrate Taruvinga also convicted Haruzivishe of resisting a police officer. She based her judgment on circumstantial evidence.”

ZLHR said their member Kossam Ncube will appear before the courts on 6 April 2021, to argue mitigation before sentencing.

Apparently, Ncube, told VOA Studio 7 that each conviction carried a penalty of up to 10 years in jail or a fine or both.

Makomborero was allegedly arrested in a movie style with police details firing warning shots despite him being unarmed and he was charged with kidnapping after he reportedly walked into Impala Motor Spares and detained employees.

-Zwnews