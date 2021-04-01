Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to give some relationship advice.

Kaybee called out men who prevent their partners from following their dreams because of their own insecurities.

Speaking frankly on Twitter, the star told his followers to value themselves and not compromise their future.

“No man should stop you from following your dreams to safeguard their insecurities. We can indulge in obedience, but if it threatens your future, rather not,” he tweeted.

He also went on to tell them to put their mental health first.

“I get that the heart suffers under stress, but be aware your gut also takes the blow and it’s a terrible experience of gut discomfort. Your mental health is paramount,” he said.

Not one to mince his words, last month the star finally lifted the lid on the reasons for his “lack of respect” towards fellow DJ Black Coffee.

The two have been known to have heated exchanges on social media in the past and from that it’s been safe to deduce that they are not friends.

However, the reason for their beef has always been questioned by fans.

Now in a video interview with Everything SA Music, Prince Kaybee has got real about his feelings towards Black Coffee.

“I’ve got this thing about me … apparently it’s being arrogant. I really need you to earn my respect from a very personal point. Respect and recognition are two different things. I can recognise you as the world’s number one DJ, but you can’t force me to respect you,” Kaybee said.

The “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker added that for him, respect was a deeply personal thing which he didn’t just give out.

He said that while not taking anything away from how successful or talented Black Coffee is, he felt Black Coffee hadn’t done anything to earn his respect.

“There’s no reason for me to see him as a god – others do, but I also don’t think that Black Coffee has got a dope catalogue, from a creative perspective; as a producer and musician, I don’t think he has a great catalogue,” said Kaybee.

-IOL