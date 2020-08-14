A highly disrespectful woman from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo is accused of being in the despicable habit of smoking the interdicted marijuana in the presence of his husband, while refusing to perform household duties expected of a married woman.

According to reports, the troublesome Shantel Nyoni, who sometimes leaves her husband and their 2-year-old child sleeping while she goes out on her secret escapades, is also accused of beating up her husband’s uncle King Sibanda, whenever he tries to reprimand her.

Fed up by the beatings from the wayward woman, Sibanda has since approached the courts of law seeking a protection order.

Sibanda has also asked the courts to have Nyoni and her husband evicted from the house.

According to the complainant, Nyoni’s husband who also happens to be his nephew does not complain over the ill-mannered behaviour of his violent wife.

At one time, Sibanda said, Nyoni hit him with a brick but he never made a police report hoping that she would eventually change.

Nyoni is also in the habit of insulting her aggrieved in-law whenever she gets home drunk.

“She is troublesome,” Sibanda told the court.

“She (Nyoni) likes fighting and is always pelting me with stones and in the process, she will be destroying my house’s doors and window panes. Sometimes she smokes mbanje inside the house and in my presence. She is very disrespectful and she wants me to cook for her,” he said.

“She wakes up early in the morning leaving behind her husband and their two-year-old child sleeping. Whenever she goes out, she will not come back. My nephew is not saying anything about it and that’s why I have decided to seek a protection order against her so that she might change her behaviour,” Sibanda said.

Magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu who presided over the matter granted the order in favour of Sibanda after Nyoni failed to come to the court to defend her actions which are both culturally and legally uncalled for.

Nyoni was also ordered to desist from verbally and physically abusing Sibanda, including destroying the property which belongs to the complainant.

