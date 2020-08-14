Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed his Energy and Power Development minister Fortune Chasi and subsequently appointed legislator for Muzarabani North, Soda Zhemu as his replacement.

The announcements were made by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda.

“The latter (Chasi) has been relieved of his ministerial post in terms of Section 108 (1a) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013, as his conduct of Government business had become incompatible with the President’s expectations,” partly wrote Dr Sibanda in a press statement.

“The appointment of Hon Soda Zhemu is with immediate effect,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe septuagenarian has also announced founding fellow of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka as the new minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement.

Masuka replaces the late Perrance Shiri who succumbed to the Covid19 pandemic.

more details to follow…

Zwnews