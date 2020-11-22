ZANU-PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda has revealed that he was poisoned during last week’s Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Marondera which was also attended by the party leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, this has been seen by some as a calculated attempt on his life, as they believe his post in the party has been a hot seat since the country gained its independence in 1980.

Since independence, every other ZANU-PF political commissar has been subjected to either an assassination, or if lucky an unceremonious ouster.

Some of the victims of the trick include Mayor Urimbo, Maurice Nyagumbo, Border Gezi, Elliot Manyika, Movern Mahachi, Webster Shamu and Engelbert Rugeje.

Rugeje is the immediate successor of Saviour Kasukuwere who fled the country after his house was shelled with bullets by trained snipers during the coup that toppled the late strongman Robert Mugabe and replaced with Mnangagwa.

Rugeje was booted out of the post unceremoniously, and a few weeks ago had his house attacked by a 7 armed gang, one of whom found with a ZANU PF membership card.

Apparently, commenting on Matemadanda’s alleged poisoning, political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says ZANU PF political commissars are marked people in their internal politics, adding that some of them like Border Kezi, Manyika died in tricky accidents.

He urged the party to respect human rights and the right to life even for their political enemies.

“Human rights are for everyone including those we disagree with. This includes Victor Matemadanda.

“He has rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness under the laws of Zimbabwe so we must wish him well.

“He has the right to good health too. Get well soon comrade,” he says.

And MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has also expressed concern over the poisoning.

“Mondivenga henyu mudhara asi nyaya yekupoizana iyi haina kunaka. (Although you hate me, but the issue of trying to kill each other with poison is not good).

“Many of our friends and relatives perished through the same modus operandi. Stop using poisoning to fight your opponents,” he said.

Another analyst, Elder Mabhunu concurs with the two saying Matemadanda could be in line for elimination.

“ZANU-PF is a calculative system which eats its own children. As factionalism take centre stage, the most marked people for elimination in ZANU-PF is the political commissar,” he says.

