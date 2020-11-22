ZANU PF’s most powerful person, next to Emmerson Mnangagwa, the national commissar Victor Matemadanda has been poisoned.The war vet’s party has since released a statement following widespread stories that the party’s political commissar Victor Matemadanda was poisoned at an event last week. The ruling party said Matemadanda sought medical attention after he fell ill and he is recovering well.

The controversial man is well known for unsavory statements towards political opponents and recently he mocked Joanna Mamombe of MDC-A over her “mental illness” following her abduction and many are already saying “he must take his own medicine and not cry foul when such favors are returned.”