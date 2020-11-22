Pan-Africanist Brian Tamuka Kagoro says solving the crisis in Zimbabwe should not be left to political players alone, but should be taken as every citizen’s responsibility to shape the country’s destiny.

He says all Zimbabweans should play a role and be part of the solution in shaping the country they want and not to wait for political players to resolve the national crisis.

Kagoro urges church leaders and civil society among other players to step up to the challenge, saying they have a role in determining the country’s political destiny.

The entrepreneur, consultant, development and governance enthusiast calls for home grown solutions not only in Zimbabwe, but Africa at large.

“Africa needs mastery over its own locally produced self-referential knowledge, culture, storytelling (narrative), locally produced technologies, creative and sustainable use of natural resources to create value (not selling off to foreigners), leadership,” he says.

-Zwnews

