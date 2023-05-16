The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 52 km peg along Masvingo -Beitbridge Road in which one person died while seven others were injured.

A haulage truck which was travelling towards Beitbridge with five passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with another haulage truck travelling in the opposite direction with two passengers on board.

Both trucks caught fire and were burnt to frames.

Police say as a result of the explosion, a Toyota Fun Cargo and Toyota Premier vehicles which were in the proximity also caught fire and were burnt to shells.

All occupants from Toyota Fun Cargo and Toyota Premier vehicles escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man (50) was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist on 15/5/23 along R Mugabe Way, near Avonmore Road turn off, Northend.

The motorist did not stop after the accident. And on 13/05/23 an unknown motorist driving a Nissan Caravan, registration number AEI 2773 hit a man (40) along Mqamulazwe Road, opposite a car park in Nketa 6.

The motorist did not stop after the accident. The victim sustained a swollen left knee and bruises on the face.

Zwnews