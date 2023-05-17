South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that his counterparts from Russia and Ukraine have consented to individual meetings with a delegation of African heads of state to discuss a potential strategy to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

A statement issued by President Ramaphosa’s office on Tuesday revealed that he had engaged in phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend, resulting in an agreement to host “an African leaders peace mission” in Moscow and Kyiv, respectively.

President Ramaphosa further disclosed that the leaders of Zambia, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Egypt are set to accompany him on this mission.

At present, no specific details have been provided regarding the timing or potential scope of the discussions.