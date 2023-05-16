Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says Zimbabwe under a dictatorship worse late former President Robert Mugabe.

Addressing the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy on the deteriorating human rights & socio-political crisis currently underway in Geneva, Mahere said Zimbabwe is now a full blown dictatorship where government critics, opposition leaders & civic society are continuously persecuted.

“Zimbabwe suffers under a dictatorship worse than Mugabe. Almost half the population suffers from extreme poverty because those in power would rather loot & persecute than lead.

“Only a free, credible election can resolve the governance crisis. Political prisoners must be freed,” she said.

The Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy is a major conference that shines a spotlight on urgent human rights situations that require global attention.

It provides human rights heroes, activists and former political prisoners with a unique platform to testify about their personal struggles for democracy and freedom, while building an international community to take on dictatorships.

The Summit is held around the main annual session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, when foreign ministers gather in Geneva, to force critical issues onto the international agenda.

The event is attended by hundreds of dissidents, victims, diplomats, journalists, student leaders and other concerned citizens. Thousands more watch online.

The Geneva Summit is sponsored by a coalition of 25 human rights NGOs from around the world.

Zwnews