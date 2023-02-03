Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood had faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault; CPS said: “A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”

The 21-year-old forward faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. All three charges related to the same woman.

The decision has “not been taken lightly”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The investigation began just over a year ago in January 2022. A trial date had been set for 27 November this year.

In a statement, GMP said “criminal proceedings” had been “discontinued by the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service)”.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s head of public protection, said it was “only fair” that the force publicised the latest development given the “significant media coverage of this case”.

She added: “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”