A doctor who maintained a child who was not his for 11 years is now demanding US$163 000 from his former small house.

DNA results have excluded prominent Bulawayo pathologist Dr Roger Kruger Hendrick Chigangacha from being the father of Natasha Popova Sibanda’s child. Sibanda is a former actress in the TV drama Amakorokoza, who is now based in the diaspora.

B Metro reports that Dr Chigangacha has filed court papers insisting that Sibanda’s lie subjected him to humiliation, stress and a sense of betrayal.

“By reason of the defendant’s conduct, I acted on her misrepresentation and paid for all the educational requirements of the child up to December 31, 2022. I have also expended some money in respect of travels and costs towards the general welfare and upkeep of the minor child,” he said.

Dr Chigangacha said he was involved in an extra-marital affair with Sibanda from 2011 until June 2012. Sibanda conceived and gave birth on May 20, 2012. Sibanda is yet to respond to the summons. In 2014, Sibanda made headlines when she was dragged to court by Dr Chigangacha’s wife, Tholakele Ncube who accused the former actress of having an adulterous relationship with her husband.

bmetro