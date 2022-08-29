On the 2nd of March 2022 I posted regarding the ban on our National teams from international football and how lives have been impacted by the ban, this ban has spilled over to our local football clubs, they cant take part in regional continental tournaments.
I come back again, pleading with the relevant authorities and all parties involved to find a workable solution to this matter, As things stand we are losing a generation of talented footballers, they are not being exposed to scouting opportunities from abroad as a result and it is Zimbabwean football that will suffer in a few years time, and it is the fans who are being denied to right to watch the game they so dearly love.
Once again I plead with the relevant parties to find a workable solution to this matter, so that our beautiful nation gets to enjoy our beautiful game.
Marshall Munetsi