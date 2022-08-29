The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle where Tafadzwa Joshua Wenje (22) stole a Toyota Runx vehicle after the complainant had left the car unattended with the keys on the ignition, at a nightclub in Mt Darwin, on 27 August 2022 at around 0215 hours.

According to police, the complainant made a follow-up using a friend’s Toyota Hilux vehicle and found his car up in flames near the 3G Service station.

The police say the naked body of the suspect was found about 67m from the wreckage with severe burns.

In other news, the ZRP is investigating a case of suspected murder in which the remains of an unknown person were found near a Fly Over along the Harare- Bulawayo Road, Tynwald, Harare.

The remains were burnt by veld fire.

