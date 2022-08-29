Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the South African doctor, Phophi Ramathuba, should be promoted for for being brave enough to tell Zimbabweans the truth.

Mliswa says Ramathuba who is Limpopo Health MEC, doesn’t even have to apologise but should rather be proud of herself and deserves to promoted for lambasting a Zimbabwean national.

Ramathuba was recently filmed “reprimanding” a Zimbabwean woman who was seeking medical treatment in South Africa, telling the patient that her President Emmerson Mnangagwa should put his house in order.

Meanwhile, posting on Twitter this Monday, Mliswa said Ramathuba simply spoke the truth and should be promoted instead of being reprimanded for her utterances.

Mliswa adds that it is not fair that Zimbabweans say SA should not be involved in the country’s affairs but want to benefit from their facilities.

Mliswa says:

“There is no way Ramathuba should apologise or stand down. She did her job and must actually be promoted.

“The patient was treated and was simply told the truth. It would be a different scenario if she had not been treated No country can continue supporting externals.

“SA has a budget for its people and we should push for our own leaders to cater for us. We are weak in terms of seeking accountability, fighting corruption etc yet we want to crucify a foreigner for protecting the interests of her country.

“Most of the people attacking Ramathuba also attack us when we call out their corrupt party leaders. They defend them because they are “their thieves”. You can’t have it both ways. Carry your cross!

“As a country, we need to be accountable for our actions and inactions. We can’t forever be outsourcing to other nations and people. Ramathuba exemplifies the true feelings of neighbour nations constrained by diplomacy. Let’s wake up and deal with our problems!” says Mliswa.

Meanwhile, some South African health professionals have called for Ramathuba to resign however, she hit back at her critics over the weekend, saying those calling for her resignation come from the middle class and do not use public hospitals.

