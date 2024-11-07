The Manicaland ZANU PF Youth league is reportedly going to hold an interface rally today at Magamba Vacational Training Center.

According to the Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA) this marks the beginning of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s scheme to change the constitutional law that forbids him to stay in power beyond 2028.

“The Manicaland Yth interface rally today at Magamba Vacational Training Center marks the beginning of President ED’s scheme to change the constitutional law that forbids him to stay in power beyond 2028.

“Be careful! Any attempt to disrespect the constitution is a dangerous move,” noted COZVWA.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa’s second and final term ends in 2028, however reports are that he is trying to extend it beyond 2030.

ZANU PF has confirmed such plans, with the party’s director of information saying it is up to Mnangagwa to extend his term or not.

The ruling party is said to be in turmoil over the issue, with the other faction rooting for vice president Constantino Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa.

Zwnews