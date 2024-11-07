October gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refineries was 4,168kg, up 22% from September and 12.6% above October 2023.

According to latest data, this October, small-scale producers sold 3,143kg, from 2,404kg in September while larger miners delivered 1,024kg against September’s 1,009kg.

Gold deliveries so far this year are 28.2 tonnes.

Total output last year was 30.1 tonnes, and the target for this year is 35 tonnes.

Gold is one of the country’s main source of foreign currency.

However, smuggling of gold and other minerals has been a major setback undermining the country’s economy.

Zwnews