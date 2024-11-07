The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with a recent cash in transit robbery in which US$20000 was stolen.

Kelvin Chisandako (24) of Mangwawo Village under Chief Mawarire allegedly stole the cash box containing the money after he was offered transport by a Fawcett cash-in-transit team at Lutumba in Beitbridge on October 16.

In a press statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police acted on a tip off and arrested the suspect leading to the recovery of part of the money and a vehicle bought from proceeds of the criminal act.

He thanked members of the public for providing positive information that led to the arrest of the suspect.