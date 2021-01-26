Senior government officials have called on the nation to salute all health care workers saying they are the heroes in the current COVID-19 war.

A cabinet minister has emphasised that health care givers need everyone’s respect and support so that they can execute their jobs effectively especially in the current difficult time of the Covid-19.

Vice chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira, was speaking in relation to reports on alleged stigmatisation against health workers and emphasised the importance of frontline workers.

“Health services, nurses, doctors are the heroes of our time,” he said.

“Everyone must make sure they play a part in helping them do their job. Yes, the Government has provided transport for frontline workers, but as a responsible society, we need to be seen appreciating their efforts.

“Let us never lose our guard in the fight against Covid-19. Let us continue to adhere to the prescribed protocols to win the fight against this virus, and also avoid a spike in Covid-19 infections.”

Health service providers have been described as a national asset, following their selfless sacrifice in response to the pandemic.

Some health workers, especially nurses, have died after testing positive to virus, but frontline workers have not been deterred and they have kept going.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro recently said health workers were doing an incredible job.

Last week, acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere also paid tribute to health workers.

“Government, through the National Taskforce, owes health workers a debt of gratitude,” he said.

“Those who work in the red zones which deal with the care of Covid-19 patients will have their allowances reviewed with the intention of compensating them adequately.”

Murwira’s comments came after images from Norton showed some nurse aides being barred from boarding public transport in a clear case of stigmatisation.

Meanwhile, the minister’s comments also came few moments after Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana torched a storm after calling some doctors medical assassins.

Mangwana alleged that doctors in the country’s hospitals were killing political and government bigwigs.

This saw him being grilled on Twitter, with some followers imploring him never to make such insinuations without evidence.

The doctors also expressed their grave concerns saying Mangwana’s comments were not good and could harm the professional standing of medical practitioners.

Mangwana then apologised and said his sentiments were never meant to offend any doctor.

-The Herald/ Zwnews