A north America based Zimbabwean preacher going by the name prophet Tom Tirivangani has appeared in a 2020 video telling President Emmerson Mnangagwa “goodbye sir, goodbye sir, your time is over goodbye sir, you will not stop this”.

The preacher said:

Whatever they call you, ED, Emmerson Mnangagwa, whatever they say about you, Your Excellency, goodbye. I say Your Excellence, the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, goodbye sir, goodbye sir, your time is over goodbye sir, you will not stop this.

It appears the video was recorded in Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada around June 2020.

