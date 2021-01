Former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) acting commissioner-general Happias Kuzvinzwa has died.

The Zimbabwe Institute of Certified Customs and Excise Experts Trust has announced Kuzvnzwa’s death.

He has been described as a thoughtful and generous Patron of the Institute.

Kuzvinzwa, who substantively became Zimra commissioner Customs and Excise, was also a board member of Zimtrade, Solusi University Council member and a Trustee of the Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Fund.

-Zwnews