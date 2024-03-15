Manchester City to Face Real Madrid, Arsenal Draw Bayern Munich in Champions League Quarter-Finals

In the latest draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, Manchester City is set to continue their title defense against Real Madrid, a formidable opponent with 14 titles under their belt. Meanwhile, Arsenal will lock horns with Bayern Munich, promising an intense clash on the pitch.

Should both Premier League clubs advance, they are slated to face each other in the semi-finals, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Additionally, the possibility of an all-Spanish semi-final looms large as Atlético Madrid prepares to take on Borussia Dortmund, while Barcelona squares off against Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City’s Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, exudes confidence in the team’s ability to retain the trophy, citing their strong performance and mental fortitude. “We are doing very well in this competition and winning the games,” he stated. “Mentally, we are strong and top in confidence. We are going to need it to beat Real Madrid.”

On the other hand, Arsenal faces the daunting task of confronting former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, now a key player for Bayern Munich. The English captain’s impressive record poses a significant challenge for the Gunners, especially considering their past defeats at the hands of Bayern.

In another intriguing matchup, PSG manager Luis Enrique will face his former club Barcelona, where he previously led the team to Champions League glory in 2015.

The quarter-final first legs are scheduled for 9-10 April, followed by the second legs a week later. The semi-finals will take place on 30 April and 1 May, with the return legs the following week. The grand finale will be held at Wembley Stadium on 1 June.