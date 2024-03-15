PORTAZ speaks on access to internet in Zimbabwe

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PORTAZ) has dispelled reports that internet tariffs are expensive in the country.
This is in response to social media reports alleging that internet tariffs in the country are too high as opposed to other countries in the region.
In a press statement, PORTAZ assured Zimbabweans that it is committed to ensure universal connectivity for all citizens.
Zwnews
