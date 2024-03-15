Categories: Zim Latest

PORTAZ speaks on access to internet in Zimbabwe

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PORTAZ) has dispelled reports that internet tariffs are expensive in the country.

This is in response to social media reports alleging that internet tariffs in the country are too high as opposed to other countries in the region.

In a press statement, PORTAZ assured Zimbabweans that it is committed to ensure universal connectivity for all citizens.

Zwnews

Share
15th March 2024

Recent Posts

Mnangagwa adds more entities to ‘controversial’ Mutapa Investment Fund as Mangudya takes over as CEO

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangangwa has added four more entities to Mutapa Investment Fund, i.e., Zimbabwe… Read More

15th March 2024

Chombo, Zivhu re-admitted into ZANU PF

ZANU PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said President Mnangagwa, who is also ZANU… Read More

15th March 2024

Scheming Mutare teen girl(17) kills bus driver in phone deal gone wrong

A shocking incident has gripped Mutare, involving a daring 17-year-old teenager (identity withheld) allegedly implicated… Read More

15th March 2024

Fellow students rescue girl detained in office for hours by love rat Byo teacher for sx

A LOVE RAT teacher stationed at Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo is in the eye of… Read More

15th March 2024

President Mnangagwa oversees signing of Performance Contracts by senior public officials

Image-InfoMinZw President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Mnangagwa has presided over the signing of perfomance contracts for… Read More

15th March 2024

Manchester City to Face Real Madrid, Arsenal Draw Bayern Munich in Champions League Quarter-Finals

In the latest draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, Manchester City is set to continue… Read More

15th March 2024