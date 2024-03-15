Categories: Zim Latest

President Mnangagwa oversees signing of Performance Contracts by senior public officials

Image-InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Mnangagwa has presided over the signing of perfomance contracts for senior public officials for Fiscal year 2024.

He also took time to announce the 2023 performance evaluation results.

Top performers were: Cabinet Ministers- 2nd Place Prof A Murwira Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

-1st Dr Anxious Masuka Minister of Agriculture.

Permanent Secretaries- 2nd Place Mavis Sibanda -Ministry of Women Affairs
-1st Place Prof F Tagwira- Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

The Second Republic under Mnangagwa introduced the Performance Based Contracts in 2021 as part of efforts to ensure that citizens get the best service from public office bearers.

Today’s signing ceremony saw Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers for Parastatals and Local authorities, Vice Chancellors of State Universities among other senior civil servants signing their 2024 performance contracts.

Meanwhile, after presiding over the signing ceremony, President Mnangagwa proceeded to attend a Methodist Church in Zimbabwe Service in Harare West District Kuwadzana Circuit.

Zwnews

Share
15th March 2024

Recent Posts

Mnangagwa adds more entities to ‘controversial’ Mutapa Investment Fund as Mangudya takes over as CEO

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangangwa has added four more entities to Mutapa Investment Fund, i.e., Zimbabwe… Read More

15th March 2024

Chombo, Zivhu re-admitted into ZANU PF

ZANU PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said President Mnangagwa, who is also ZANU… Read More

15th March 2024

Scheming Mutare teen girl(17) kills bus driver in phone deal gone wrong

A shocking incident has gripped Mutare, involving a daring 17-year-old teenager (identity withheld) allegedly implicated… Read More

15th March 2024

Fellow students rescue girl detained in office for hours by love rat Byo teacher for sx

A LOVE RAT teacher stationed at Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo is in the eye of… Read More

15th March 2024

Manchester City to Face Real Madrid, Arsenal Draw Bayern Munich in Champions League Quarter-Finals

In the latest draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, Manchester City is set to continue… Read More

15th March 2024

PORTAZ speaks on access to internet in Zimbabwe

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PORTAZ) has dispelled reports that internet tariffs… Read More

15th March 2024