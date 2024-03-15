President Mnangagwa oversees signing of Performance Contracts by senior public officials

Image-InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Mnangagwa has presided over the signing of perfomance contracts for senior public officials for Fiscal year 2024.

He also took time to announce the 2023 performance evaluation results.

Top performers were: Cabinet Ministers- 2nd Place Prof A Murwira Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

-1st Dr Anxious Masuka Minister of Agriculture.

Permanent Secretaries- 2nd Place Mavis Sibanda -Ministry of Women Affairs

-1st Place Prof F Tagwira- Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

The Second Republic under Mnangagwa introduced the Performance Based Contracts in 2021 as part of efforts to ensure that citizens get the best service from public office bearers.

Today’s signing ceremony saw Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers for Parastatals and Local authorities, Vice Chancellors of State Universities among other senior civil servants signing their 2024 performance contracts.

Meanwhile, after presiding over the signing ceremony, President Mnangagwa proceeded to attend a Methodist Church in Zimbabwe Service in Harare West District Kuwadzana Circuit.

Zwnews