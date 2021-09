ZRP Spokesperson Paul Nyathi

Police in Bulawayo arrested Benson Nyandoro (27) for a case of theft which occurred at Zupco Khami Rd on 14 September 2021.

The suspect was captured on a CCTV while stealing cash ZWL $3240, ZAR 70 and US$ 3 from a workmate’s bag which was left on top of the counter.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has stepped up efforts against criminal activities such drug peddling.

