Zimbabwe is among the 13 African countries have reached the World Health Organisation (WHO) target of fully vaccinating more than 10% of its population against COVID19 by the end of September.

According to WHO, crippling vaccine supply shortages have slowed down many countries in the Region.

Meanwhile, Strive Masiyiwa who heads African Covid 19 procurement taskforce recently bemoaned bottlenecks in sourcing Covid 19 vaccines by African states.

